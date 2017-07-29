WORLD
2 MIN READ
Singapore's founding father heirs divided over family home
The family is divided over whether to demolish the family home at 38 Oxley Road, or allow the government to decide if it should become a heritage site.
Singapore's founding father heirs divided over family home
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the International Conference on The Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

Singapore is one of Asia's most important financial hubs. It's wealthy and has a reputation for order and control.

But now a family that turned the island into a global model of efficiency is feuding, threatening its future.

Around 400 protesters gathered at Singapore's Speakers' Corner calling for an independent inquiry into whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong abused his power in a feud with his siblings.

38 Oxley Road was the home of Singapore's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew and it was his wish for it to be demolished after he died two years ago. But a ministerial committee is now considering turning it into a heritage landmark.

RECOMMENDED

The public row in a family that stands at the heart of Singapore's establishment raised uncomfortable questions in a city-state that prides itself on being a rock of stability in Southeast Asia.

TRT World'sMelanie Ralph reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE