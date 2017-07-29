Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday that the Model 3 had over half a million advance reservations as he handed over the first 30 to employee buyers, setting the stage for the biggest test yet of the company's strategy to become a profitable, mass market electric car maker.

Outside Tesla's Fermont factory in California, Musk showed off the $35,000 base vehicle with a range of 350 km on a charge that marks a departure from the company's earlier luxury electric cars.

Musk took to the stage driving a red Model 3 and said that Tesla has produced 50 of the vehicles so far, including 20 for testing purposes.

Musk acknowledged that it would be "quite a challenge" to build the car during the early days of production.

"We're going to go through at least six months of manufacturing hell," Musk said.

Production challenges

The over half a million reservations are up from about 373,000 disclosed in April 2016. Customers pay $1,000 refundable deposits for the car, which is eligible for tax credits.

Any new buyers would likely not receive their car until the end of 2018, Musk said.