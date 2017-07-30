Hezbollah and the former al Nusra affiliate, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham handed over bodies of militants on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal along the Lebanon-Syria border area, the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar television station reported.

The truce, announced by the movement and confirmed by Lebanon's General Security agency on Thursday, ended six days of a Hezbollah-led assault on Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham militants in the mountainous Jurud Arsal border region.

"The bodies of nine al-Nusra fighters will be handed over to the Lebanese General Security in exchange for the remains of five Hezbollah fighters who died in the Jurud battles," the outlet said.

It said the bodies of the Syrian militants had been transported to a hospital for medical examinations.

Their remains are then expected to be transported to Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham used to be called Jabhat al Nusra and was affiliated with al Qaeda in Syria until mid-2016 when it broke off ties, before going on to found a new alliance called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which now controls large swathes of Idlib.

Hezbollah launched its offensive on Jurud Arsal -- a barren border area used by militants as a hideout for several years -- on July 21.