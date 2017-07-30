WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexican immigrants pay price of US migration policy
The Trump immigration plan makes thousands of migrants from Mexico attempt the dangerous journey into the US.
Mexican immigrants pay price of US migration policy
People walk though the parking lot of a Walmart, where a truck trailer was found with 10 deceased immigrants, early on the morning of July 23, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2017

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants from Mexico and Central America attempt to make the treacherous trip into the United States each year.

As President Donald Trump aims to tighten border control and immigration policies, a tragic reminder of the human cost of these measures was seen in Texas recently.

Last week, ten migrants died inside a boiling tractor-trailer after being smuggled across the border from Mexico. One of the victims had been deported from the US only months earlier, after growing up as a typical American teenager.

Frank Fuentes died in the sweltering tractor in a parking lot in San Antonio.

Fuentes dreamt of being a musician. Recently, he had obtained a reprieve to stay in the US but under the Trump administration his application was denied due to a criminal conviction of assault related to a fight.

RECOMMENDED

In 2003, 19 would-be migrants died in an overheated truck while being taken from south Texas near the Mexican border to Houston.

President Donald Trump has pledged to build a security wall along America's border with Mexico in order to crack down on illegal immigration but the project has been stalled by reluctance in Congress to dedicate funding for the barrier, which could cost as much as $20 billion according to some estimates.

TRT World'sKhody Akhavi reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE