Senegalese voters cast ballots on Sunday to elect a new parliament, a test run for President Macky Sall ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Most of the 14,000 polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0800 GMT) but there were delays in several places after some sites were hit by a violent overnight storm, local media reported.

Polling ends at 6:00 pm and the first results are expected early Monday. More than 6.2 million people in the west African nation are registered to vote.