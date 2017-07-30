The US flew two supersonic B-1B bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force on Sunday after Pyongyang's recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the US and South Korean air forces said.

The manoeuvre came after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) celebrated the country's second intercontinental ballistic missile test in a month as Pyongyang said it conducted another successful test on Friday, proving its ability to strike America's mainland.

The B-1B flight was in direct response to the missile test and the previous July 3 launch of the "Hwasong-14" rocket, the US statement said.

The South Korean air force said the flight was conducted early on Sunday.

The bombers took off from a US air base in Guam, and were joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets during the exercise, according to the statement.

"North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability," Pacific Air Forces commander General Terrence J O'Shaughnessy said in the statement.

"If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing".

Also on Sunday, the US Missile Defense Agency announced the US had successfully shot down a medium-range missile in the latest test of its THAAD missile defence program.

The test was planned well before the rising tensions with North Korea and involved a medium-range missile, not the long-range types being tested by the North Koreans.

China's reaction