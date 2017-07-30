China held a parade of its armed forces Sunday to mark the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in a display of military might.

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has led efforts to modernise the PLA — still the world's largest standing military — and to consolidate the ruling Communist Party's control over the armed forces.

At the expansive Zhurihe training base in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region, Xi, who has also trumpeted building a stronger, combat-ready army, appeared wearing a camouflage military suit.

He stood inside an open-top field jeep that drove past lines of troops for his inspection.

"Comrades, you have worked hard," he said, to which the troops responded: "We are serving the people!"

Tanks, vehicle-mounted nuclear-capable missiles and other equipment rolled by, as military aircraft flew above, including H-6K bombers, which have been patrolling near Taiwan and Japan recently, the J-15 carrier-based fighters and new generation J-20 stealth fighter.

China said in March it would raise its defence spending by around seven percent this year, the slowest annual percentage increase since 1991.