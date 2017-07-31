Caeleb Dressel of the United States heralded a new era in world swimming when he equalled the great Michael Phelps' feat of seven golds at a single world championships as the 17th edition closed on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Dressel underlined his credentials as the world's fastest starter in breathtaking fashion at the Duna Arena when he broke away on the butterfly leg to give the US gold in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay.

Dressel had already won three individual golds and three relay titles in Budapest, and Sunday's addition allowed him to match his compatriot Phelps' tally from the 2007 championships in Melbourne.

He also helped the US to record their best-ever world championship haul, with 38 medals.

However the enormity of the Florida student's achievements had yet to fully sink in.

"I've never had it happen so I don't really know what to say," he told reporters. "I'm going to take a little break in Europe, go to Poland and Scotland and just enjoy myself.