Lives of displaced Iraqis in Salamiya Camp look grim
Many displaced Iraqis have found temporary accommodation in desert camps but they cannot return because their homes are destroyed and many services are lacking, according to the UN.
Displaced children who fled their homes are seen at a refugee camp in Mosul, Iraq, July 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

The United Nations said nearly one million people have now fled western Mosul and western Nineveh after intense fighting between the Iraqi army and Daesh.

Many of those displaced have found temporary accommodation in desert camps, said the UN. They can't return because their homes are destroyed and many services are lacking.

"I can't go back to my neighbourhood [because] there is no water, no electricity, no services, nothing at all in my area. Our homes were destroyed, they were robbed - TVs, everything was stolen. We came here to this camp and life here is very difficult," said Saddam, a displaced man.

TRT World 's Nick Davies-Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
