The United Nations said nearly one million people have now fled western Mosul and western Nineveh after intense fighting between the Iraqi army and Daesh.

Many of those displaced have found temporary accommodation in desert camps, said the UN. They can't return because their homes are destroyed and many services are lacking.

"I can't go back to my neighbourhood [because] there is no water, no electricity, no services, nothing at all in my area. Our homes were destroyed, they were robbed - TVs, everything was stolen. We came here to this camp and life here is very difficult," said Saddam, a displaced man.