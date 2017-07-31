Two Afghan guards were killed in a suicide and gun attack on the Iraqi embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.

Iraq's chargé d'affaires in the Afghan capital was rescued from the premises of the targeted embassy and whisked away to the Egyptian embassy, the Iraqi foreign ministry in Baghdad added.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the embassy and militants breached the compound, Afghan officials said, in an attack claimed by Daesh. The assailants took cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, the officials further said.

Black smoke billowed into the air above the neighbourhood in northwestern Kabul as the sound of ambulance sirens could be heard.

The assault ended roughly four hours after the militants launched their assault.

TRT World'sBen Said has this report.

"The terrorist attack on the Iraqi embassy is over. All the attackers have been killed," the Afghan interior ministry said in a statement, adding that no embassy staff had been harmed.

The interior ministry earlier confirmed that at least four militants had attacked the Iraqi embassy, saying that a suicide bomber had detonated his vest at the compound entrance.

"Police reacted quickly and the embassy staff are shifted to a safe location," the statement continued.