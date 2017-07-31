WORLD
Turkey investigates release of video showing Syrians beaten by troops
A legal process began with the detention of soldiers for "unacceptable behaviour," after a video released on social media shows a border guard recording soldiers beating a group of Syrians, who were detained for illegally crossing into Turkey.
A picture of the Turkish General Staff building can be seen in this undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

The Turkish military launched an investigation on Sunday into a video that shows its soldiers beating Syrians who were caught trying to enter the country illegally, according to the statement issued by the Turkish General Staff on its website.

The soldiers were detained for "unacceptable behaviour" and a legal process has begun, the statement added.

The video released on social media shows a border guard recording soldiers beating a group of Syrians, who were detained Friday for illegally crossing into Turkey.

A jury investigating the matter confirmed the video was sent by a border guard to a person in Germany via the WhatsApp messaging service, according to Turkish authorities who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The authorities also described the release of the video as a "conscious act made in order to cause trouble and weaken Turkey and Turkish Armed Forces," and "the responsible personnel have been taken into custody and administrative and judicial proceedings have started."

The Syrians were deported after undergoing medical examinations.

