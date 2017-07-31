The Turkish military launched an investigation on Sunday into a video that shows its soldiers beating Syrians who were caught trying to enter the country illegally, according to the statement issued by the Turkish General Staff on its website.

The soldiers were detained for "unacceptable behaviour" and a legal process has begun, the statement added.

The video released on social media shows a border guard recording soldiers beating a group of Syrians, who were detained Friday for illegally crossing into Turkey.