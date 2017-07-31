TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey successfully tests domestically made advanced combat drones
Equipped with smart ammunition system, domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 drones hit targets with 100 percent accuracy during tests on Sunday.
Turkey successfully tests domestically made advanced combat drones
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone can be seen before a test flight in this undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles, equipped with the latest smart ammunition systems, were successfully tested on Sunday, officials of an Istanbul-based company said.

Armed Bayraktar TB2 drones loaded with smart ammunition system were able to hit targets 8 kilometres (4.9 miles) away, Baykar Makina officials said.

The drones, which have been in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, the gendarmerie and the police since 2014, have completed 20,000 hours of flight.

In each sortie, they can fly up to 27 hours, and can be used in domestic and foreign missions.

RECOMMENDED

The drone and its electronic, software, aerodynamic design and sub-systems have been developed and produced by Turkey.

The smart ammunition system MAM-L, loaded onto the drones, has been developed by Turkey's missile-maker Roketsan.

Turkish made Bayraktar drones have so far been mainly used for surveillance purposes. New advanced combat drones will have pin-point accuracy when engaging targets.

Turkey has become one of the top countries in the world to be self-sufficient in drone technology.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza