In today's public and political discourses, the words ‘refugee' and ‘migrant' are used almost interchangeably. There is often no distinction made between someone fleeing violence and persecution, and someone moving for the sake of a better life or other voluntary reasons. With a historical reticence towards formalised refugee protection within the region, governments and the public have not felt compelled to challenge laws or practises relating to refugee protection.

In Southeast Asia, a large number of refugees live in urban centres such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. They live in apartments side by side with local Indonesians, Malaysians and Thais. They catch local buses, eat at local restaurants and shop at local markets. For some, their kids even go to local schools. However, there are several pronounced differences between the lives of local citizens and refugees.

That is, refugees and asylum seekers cannot work, have limited access to education, limited access to healthcare and often face arrest and detention for immigration violations.

I am not and hopefully will never be a refugee. As I've never had to flee my homeland, it is incredibly difficult for me to imagine making such a decision. Leaving my family. Leaving my friends. Leaving everything that is familiar to me.

Refugees are forced to travel to foreign lands with limited resources, almost no social connections, and a very limited ability to fully integrate into the host society. This is especially true in Southeast Asia where refugees are considered almost exclusively through an immigration lens. Their need for protection and safety is not seen as a government concern but rather is left up to other actors.

It is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), non-governmental organisations and host communities that are left to fill these voids.

To provide some context, after arriving in Southeast Asia most refugees register themselves at UNHCR offices in order to undergo refugee status determination. As most Southeast Asian states are not party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR steps in to conduct this process on behalf of the government. Due to severe funding limitations and substantial numbers of people seeking protection, this process can often take a very long time. During these months and years, refugees are forced to fend for themselves in unpredictable and unstable environments.

As soon as they arrive in their country of asylum, many refugees attempt to move from a tourist visa to a more long-term visa to allow them to remain in the country legally. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done and it is nearly impossible for passport holders from most refugee generating countries to maintain a valid visa. They soon become illegal in the eyes of immigration authorities.

This, combined with the fact that UNHCR documents are not necessarily recognised by local authorities, means that many refugees often end up charged with immigration offences and detained. For some, this detention can stretch into years of confinement while they wait for a decision on their case and potential resettlement to a third country.

Over the course of several years working with refugees I have met scores that have been detained in immigration facilities across Southeast Asia. The conditions in detention in many cases border on inhumane.

Charles (not his real name) spent a total of 7 months in immigration detention in Thailand. In addition to his visible weight loss, he also suffered a significant amount of mental trauma and anguish. In fact during one visit to take him some fresh food and clothes, he pleaded for me to help send him home to his country of origin.

"I don't want to stay here," he said. "Let them send me home. I don't care anymore. I would rather go home, be arrested and die there."