Homelessness is on the rise in Australia, experts warn, with a growing number of people failing to benefit from the nation's stellar economy as it readies to mark a record 26 years without a recession.

Australia is one of the world's richest countries with a record-beating economy. But not everyone has benefited from the economic boom, which has seen property prices surge beyond the reach of many.

Experts warn that homelessness is on the rise, and the number of people seeking help is at never before seen levels.