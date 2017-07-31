Venezuelan electoral authorities said more than 8 million people voted on Sunday to create a constitutional assembly that endows President Nicolas Maduro's ruling socialist party with virtually unlimited powers. The reported turnout is more than double the estimates of independent experts and opposition leaders, who met the announcement with fury and derision.

National Electoral Council President Tibisay Lucena announced just before midnight that turnout was 41.53 percent, or 8,089,320 people. Members of the opposition said they believed between 2 million and 3 million people voted and one well-respected independent analysis put the number at 3.6 million.

The electoral council's vote counts in the past have traditionally been seen as reliable and generally accurate, but Sunday's widely mocked announcement appeared certain to escalate the polarisation and political conflict paralysing the country.

"The people have delivered the constitutional assembly," Maduro said on national television. "More than 8 million in the middle of threats ... it's when imperialism challenges us that we prove ourselves worthy of the blood of the liberators that runs through the veins of men, women, children and young people."

Opposition boycotted the vote

Across the capital, Venezuelans had appeared to be staying away from the polls in huge numbers in a show of protest against the vote.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor's office reported 10 deaths in new rounds of the clashes between protesters and police that have killed at least 125 and wounded nearly 2,000 since protests began in April.

Seven police officers were wounded when a fiery explosion went off as they drove past piles of trash that had been used to blockade a street in an opposition stronghold in eastern Caracas.

"If it wasn't a tragedy ... if it didn't mean more crisis, the electoral council's number would almost make you laugh," opposition leader Freddy Guevara said on Twitter. Maduro has threatened that one of the constitutional assembly's first acts would be jailing Guevara for inciting violence.

An estimated 3.6 million participated in the vote, according to one exit poll based on surveys from 110 voting centres conducted by New York investment bank Torino Capital and a Venezuela public opinion company. That number equates to about 18.5 percent of registered voters.

"The results thus suggest that the government maintains an important loyal core of supporters that it can mobilise in both electoral and non-electoral scenarios," the report concluded.

The same exit poll also noted that Venezuela has an estimated 2.6 million government employees, "suggesting that a large fraction of the votes could have not been voluntary."

Many countries did not recognise the vote

A list of nations including Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Spain, Britain and the United States said they would not recognise Sunday's vote.

The Trump administration again promised "strong and swift actions" against Venezuelan officials, including the 545 participants in the constitutional assembly, many of them low-ranking party members. The US did not say whether it would sanction Venezuelan oil imports, a measure with the potential to destabilise Maduro's government and deepen the country's humanitarian crisis.