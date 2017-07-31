Pakistan's parliament on Tuesday elected the former federal petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as an interim prime minister, days after the country's apex court ousted Nawaz Sharif over unreported income.

​Considered highly intelligent and a long-time loyalist of Nawaz Sharif, the 58-year-old Abbasi will act as a placeholder for the Sharif dynasty.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz nominated Abbasi as its candidate for the prime minister's post for an interim period before Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shahbaz Sharif takes over for the remaining 10 months of the government's term.

Shahbaz, who is the chief minister of the vast Punjab province, is required to win a by-election for a national assembly seat to become eligible to be prime minister.

Given the PML-N's comprehensive majority in the National Assembly, Abbasi, a businessman who launched the country's most successful private airline, secured an easy victory with 221 votes.

Other than Abbasi, there were three candidates vying for the office of prime minister. Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People's Party bagged 47 votes, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of the Awami Muslim League won 33 votes and Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamat-e-Islami received 4 votes.

Education and political career

Educated in the US at George Washington University, he was born in Karachi but is a member of the National Assembly from Murree - a hill station that is a favourite holiday destination for Sharif.

Before joining politics, Abbasi worked in the US and Saudi Arabia as an electrical engineer. His father, who had been a federal minister in General Zia ul Haq's government, was killed in Rawalpindi in 1988 when a stray missile struck the vehicle he was travelling in, after an ammunition dump exploded.

Abbasi has been elected six times as a member of the National Assembly since then, and has previously served as minister for commerce and defence production.

He was the chairman of national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from 1997 to 1999, until General Pervez Musharraf overthrew Sharif's second government.