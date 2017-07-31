A British court on Monday rejected an attempt by a former Iraqi general to bring a private prosecution against former Prime Minister Tony Blair over the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

For years now, Blair's critics in Britain and Iraq have been calling for him to face criminal action for his decision to join the US-led coalition that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Iraqi General Abdel Waheed Shannan al Rabbat has been trying to bring a private prosecution against Blair and two of his former senior ministers for what his lawyers described as the crime of aggression.

But the High Court on Monday refused permission for a judicial review of an earlier ruling by a lower court that the action could not go ahead as there was no such crime under the law of England and Wales.

The former army general's lawyers said in a statement Monday that the judgement "sets a dangerous precedent in times of global insecurity" and called on Parliament to enact a law making accountability clear in the future.

The lawyers had argued that the earlier ruling, delivered in November last year, was based on an incorrect premise and that it should be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

But two senior High Court judges rejected their arguments, saying they had no prospect of success in the Supreme Court and therefore the judicial review should not be authorised.