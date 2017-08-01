Zimbabwe has banned maize imports after producing enough to meet domestic demand. This is in spite of the severe drought faced by the Southern African nation last year that affected over four million people.

The government credits its food subsidy programme for the dramatic turnaround and says that the ban to buy the grain from other countries has been put in place to protect local farmers.

"Zimbabwe is expecting around three and a half million metric tonnes of maize against which two and a half metric tonnes is required for food security and then about 350,000 is required for livestock consumption. If you add that you realise that there is a surplus," said Prince Kuipa of Zimbabwe Farmers Union.

The country's grain agency has raised $200 million from the government and private sector to purchase maize from farmers.