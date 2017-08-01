Firmly taking charge in an unruly White House, former general John Kelly moved in on Monday as President Donald Trump's new chief of staff and immediately made sure that Trump's profanity-spouting new communications director was shown the door, ignominiously ousted after less than two weeks on the job.

It was the latest head-snapping sequence of events at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but Trump dismissed any talk of disarray. He insisted in a morning tweet there was "No WH chaos," then followed up in the evening with:

Aiming to instil some discipline in the White House, Kelly showed Anthony Scaramucci the door just days after the new communications director had unleashed an expletive-laced tirade against senior staff members that included vulgar broadsides at then-chief of staff Reince Priebus. In short order, Priebus was pushed aside and replaced by Kelly, whose arrival led in turn to Scaramucci's departure.

The communication director's tenure was the stuff of Shakespearian drama, although brief enough to be just a morbid sonnet.

Scaramucci's exit underscored the challenges that Kelly, the former homeland security chief, faces in bringing order to a West Wing where a wide swath of aides have reported directly to the president, feeling free to walk into Trump's Oval Office or buttonhole him in the hallway to lobby for conflicting agendas. Backstabbing among aides has been rife, and rival camps have jockeyed for position.

And then there is president himself, who uses tweets at all hours to fling out new policy announcements, insult critics and even go after fellow Republicans who don't toe his line.

The Russia probe

The ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the election is another source of unease.

Monday night, The Washington Post reported that Trump himself had dictated the July 8 statement in which his son Donald Jr described a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.

The statement said Trump Jr and other top figures in the Trump campaign "primarily discussed a programme about the adoption of Russian children" with the lawyer. Emails released later by Trump Jr showed that the meeting was suggested to the Trump campaign as a means to deliver damaging material about Trump's election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The Associated Press has reported previously that Trump approved of the statement, which was crafted on the flight back from the Group of 20 Summit in Germany in early July.

Controlling the aides

On Kelly's first day, the White House put out word that the retired four-star general had free rein to tighten the chain of command.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Kelly "has the full authority to carry out business as he sees fit" and that all White House staffers will report to him, including powerful aides such as Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Kelly "will bring new structure, discipline and strength" to the White House, she said.

The chief of staff took his oath of office early Monday in an Oval Office ceremony thronged by senior staffers, including Scaramucci.

But a short time later, Kelly told the communications director he was out, leading Scaramucci to offer his resignation instead, according to four White House staffers and outside advisers not authorised to speak publicly about personnel matters.

In the brief, cold words of the White House announcement, Scaramucci was leaving because he "felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The three-sentence release concluded, "We wish him all the best."