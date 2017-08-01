Just in the unlikely case that the world of athletics did not know what they will be missing once Usain Bolt walks away in less than two weeks, the Jamaican superstar's final eve-of-race news conference rammed home the message on Tuesday.

These events have become part and parcel of every global championship and though Tuesday's version in east London lacked the dancing girl razzmatazz of his Rio welcome last year, it scored heavily on nostalgia as every aspect of his stellar career was raked over anew.

As always, journalists and TV crews, around 400 of them, from every corner of the world packed every available space and strained their arms in desperation to get their question answered by the great man, who playfully castigated one half of the auditorium for not giving him an enthusiastic enough welcome.

Bolt is an old hand of course and rolled out all the familiar answers, but always with grace.

His proudest moment was winning the world junior title on home soil as a 15-year-old while his most satisfying performance was his 200 metres world record run in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he poured all his concentration into getting the mark he had always wanted, having earlier danced over the line when winning the 100m.

He explained how his motivation to keep putting his body through such a punishing regime was renewed each year by resetting his goals - with one often created for him by a casually "disrespectful" remark from one of his opponents.

His target in London is clear – to sign off with a fourth 100m title and a fifth 4x100m relay gold – taking his world haul to 13 to add to his eight Olympic golds - and then head off to play football with his friends and have fun.

"I'm ready," he said. "If I show up at a championships you know I'm fully confident and ready to go.

"I ran 9.95 in Monaco so it shows I'm going in the right direction. Going through the rounds always helps me and it's then about who can keep their nerve.

"It's go time, so let's go."

The London Stadium, where he successfully defended his sprint double in the 2012 Olympics, will rise to acclaim him when he settles into his blocks for the last time on Saturday night.