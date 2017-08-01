A key trial begins in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday regarding events at the Akinci airbase which the government says was used as the centre of the last year's coup attempt.

The attempted putsch left nearly 250 people dead and more than 2,000 civilians wounded.

A total of 486 suspects accused of running the attempt are going on trial. The charges range from murder to violating the Turkish constitution to attempting to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.