The US has distributed new heavy weapons, Hummer trucks and jeeps to the YPG, its partner in northern Syria, to fight Daesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 100 trucks carrying ammunition, arms and armoured vehicles have crossed the Iraqi border and entered the northern Syrian province of Al Hasakah, which is controlled by the YPG.

US President Donald Trump decided on May 9 to continue supplying weapons to the YPG to use against Daesh – just as his predecessor Barack Obama who initially started the program – did. This has caused ire in Ankara which sees the YPG as a threat to its national security.

The YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, dominates the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and controls the majority of the area in northern Syria. Ankara considers the PYD to be the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.