Iran believes new sanctions that the United States has imposed on it amount to a "hostile" breach of the nuclear deal it agreed in 2015 and has complained to a body that oversees the pact's implementation, a senior politician said on Tuesday.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by the United States, Russia, China and three European powers, Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of most sanctions.

However, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms in late July for their role in the development of a ballistic missile programme, after Tehran launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

The US Senate voted on the same day to impose new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. The sanctions in that bill also target Iran's missile programmes as well as alleged human rights abuses.

"Iran's JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new US sanctions and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Ali Larijani, the speaker of Iran's parliament, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.