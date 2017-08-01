WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tillerson says US not seeking regime change in North Korea
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington would be willing to talk to North Korea if its leaders accept that they must disarm.
Tillerson says US not seeking regime change in North Korea
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on August 1, 2017, at the briefing room of the US State Department in Washington, DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson assured on Tuesday that the United States was not trying to topple Kim Jong-Un's North Korean regime, but warned it must halt its nuclear missile program.

Briefing reporters on diplomatic efforts to pressure Pyongyang, Tillerson said Washington would be willing to talk to the North if its leaders accept that they must disarm.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson has the latest from Washington.

"We don't think having a dialogue where the North Koreans come to the table assuming they're going to maintain their nuclear weapons is productive," he warned.

But he sought to reassure North Korea that it does not need a nuclear arsenal to defend itself from a US attack.

"We do not see a regime change. We do not seek the collapse of the regime. We do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula," he promised.

"We do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th parallel. And we're trying to convey that to the North Koreans.

RECOMMENDED

"We are not your enemy. We're not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond."

US President Donald Trump has demanded that China, North Korea's neighbour and biggest trade partner, rein in its nuclear ambitions, angrily tweeting over the weekend that Beijing is not doing enough.

But here too, Tillerson was more diplomatic.

"We certainly don't blame the Chinese for the situation in North Korea," Washington's top diplomat said.

"Only the North Koreans are to blame for this situation, but we do believe China has a special and unique relationship, because of this significant economic activity, to influence the North Korean regime in ways that no one else can."

Last week, Kim boasted that North Korea could now strike any target in the United States after carrying out its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Republican foreign policy hawk Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump is ready to launch a devastating military strike if diplomacy fails to stop the nuclear missile threat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches