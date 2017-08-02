Russian miner Alrosa said on Tuesday it plans to sell at an online auction in November a rare collection of polished diamonds produced domestically, including a giant 51.38-carat gem.

This huge, traditional round-cut diamond, whose 2.5 cm diameter is equal in size to the visible part of a human eye, bears the same name as the entire Dynasty collection.

According to Alrosa, which is state-controlled, it is potentially the most expensive diamond manufactured in the history of Russian jewellery because of its quality.

It took a year and a half for Alrosa's specialists to create five polished diamonds for the collection from a 179-carat Romanovs rough diamond, extracted at one of the company's mines in Russia's far eastern Yakutia region in 2015.

The collection is dedicated to the Tsar Peter the Great, who built the city of St Petersburg, and the Romanov dynasty, which ruled Russia for 300 years, Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, said in a statement.