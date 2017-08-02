Jordan's parliament on Tuesday scrapped a controversial article in the country's penal code that allowed a rapist to escape punishment if he married his victim.

Activists had campaigned for years to abolish Article 308, which allowed rape charges to be dropped if the rapist married his victim and did not divorce her for at least three years.

The article was scrapped as parliament passed amendments to the penal law, the official Petra news agency reported.

Jordanian parliamentarian Wafa Bani Mustafa, who has campaigned to end the law, said last week that parents often agreed to such marriages to minimise "family shame," but she said no girl should be "presented as a gift" to her rapist.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hani Mulqi threw his weight behind the move.

"The government is committed to eliminating Article 308 to reinforce the protection of the Jordanian family," he said.

Human rights activists applauded parliament's action.

"The removal of this article is a victory for all victims of rape," said Eva Abu Halaweh, a lawyer and the head of law group Mizan.

It comes "after years of huge effort from civil society organisations", she said.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at New York-based Human Rights Watch, also welcomed the vote.

"BRAVO #JORDAN for repealing heinous article 308 absolving rapists who marry their victims. Urge #Arab states to follow. Women NOT property," she tweeted.