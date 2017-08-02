​Neymar's record-breaking $263 million transfer to French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) moved a step closer on Wednesday when Barcelona said he had informed them of his intention to leave.

His move to PSG has been heavily flagged in European media but has yet to be completed.

"The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club's offices," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The club refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals $263 million (€222 million)."

Earlier the 25-year-old arrived at the club's training ground to tell his team mates that he was moving to Paris, Catalan radio RAC1reported.

The Brazilian striker left the training area minutes later, it said, with the club confirming that he had been given permission not to train.

In October, the player signed a new Barcelona contract until 2021 in which his buy-out clause was raised to more than double the biggest transfer fee in football history.

In an interview published on Wednesday, the president of the national football league, Javier Tebas, said the league would not accept payment by PSG to trigger the release clause.

It would potentially be in breach of Uefa Financial Fair Play rules, he told Spanish sports newspaper AS.

However, UEFA said on Wednesday that no complaint had been received, adding that European football's governing body would not block any potential deal in advance.