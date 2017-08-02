US President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

The US Congress voted last week by overwhelming margins for sanctions to punish the Russian government over the alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and other perceived violations of international norms.

Trump signed the legislation behind closed doors and away from the cameras, after failed efforts to scupper or water down the bill.

Trump's reluctance was on full display in an angry signing statement, in which he called the legislation "significantly flawed."

"In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions," he said, including curbs on the president's ability to conduct foreign policy.

The legislation, which also includes measures against North Korea and Iran, targets the Russian energy sector, giving Washington the ability to sanction companies involved in developing Russian pipelines, and placing curbs on some Russian weapons exporters.

It also notably constrains Trump's ability to waive the penalties, a statement of mistrust from the Republican controlled Congress which remains unsettled by Trump's warm words for President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called the sanctions tantamount to a "full-scale trade war," adding in a Facebook post that they showed the Trump administration had demonstrated "utter powerlessness."

"The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished," he wrote.

Trump's litany of concerns about the sanctions, which also affect Iran and North Korea, nonetheless raised the question of how vigorously Trump will enforce them and pursue action against Russia.

"While I favor tough measures to punish and deter aggressive and destabilizing behavior by Iran, North Korea, and Russia, this legislation is significantly flawed," Trump said in a message to lawmakers.