German ministers and car executives will meet on Wednesday to try to find ways to cut diesel emissions and stave off moves by some cities to ban polluting vehicles.

Since Volkswagen admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests in September 2015, the German government has come under fire for not doing enough to crack down on vehicle pollution and for being too close to the country's powerful auto industry – a sector with an annual turnover of over $400 billion.

A German court on Friday backed an effort to ban diesel cars from Stuttgart, dealing a blow to car makers such as Daimler and Volkswagen which sought to avert legal curbs by modifying vehicles to cut their emissions.

"I can say that the meeting's purpose is of course for politicians to make clear to the car industry what the expectations are," German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said.

"One focus will be the question which manipulations existed and how the industry plans to compensate for the damage caused. There were nitrogen oxide problems in 28 cities and the question will be what the industry has on offer on that subject."

Government keen on action

With national elections less than eight weeks away, and environmental groups making progress in the courts, the government is keen to show it is taking action.

But ministers are also wary of damaging an industry that is a major source of export income and provides about 800,000 jobs.

Industry and government sources said on Tuesday that the car makers would probably be spared making costly hardware changes to engines and would instead be required to carry out software updates to around 2 million vehicles.