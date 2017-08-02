An Arianespace rocket on Tuesday launched from Kourou in French Guiana with two satellites on board.

The launch took place at 10:58:33 pm (local time in Kourou) from the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

One satellite was for the Italian military while the other was a joint French-Israeli project to study earth's vegetation.

