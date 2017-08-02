Qatar Airways announced Wednesday it has dropped plans to buy a 10-percent stake in American Airlines, saying that the investment no longer meets its objectives.

American Airlines said it respected Qatar's decision to withdraw, and added that the turnabout would not make any difference in American's plans.

Qatar said in June that it planned to buy an initial stake of up to 4.75 percent of American's stock, but Fort Worth, Texas-based American said Qatar's goal was to get a 10 percent stake.

It was an odd move. The two airlines are on opposite sides of a nasty fight that has big US carriers complaining that they are unfairly undercut on fares because Qatar and two other fast-growing Middle East airlines get illegal subsidies from their governments.

Qatar Airways had said it wanted to be a passive investor and not take an active role in setting strategy at American, the world's biggest airline. But on Wednesday, Qatar said it changed its mind after a review of the deal's finances and American's reaction.

American CEO Doug Parker had given a chilly public response to the overture, calling it puzzling and not particularly exciting. Parker said Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker approached him about an investment during a secret meeting at an airline-industry conference in a Mexican resort city.