Buses carrying Syrian fighters and refugees left a Lebanese border area bound for a rebel-held part of Syria on Wednesday, under a deal made after the Hezbollah militia routed JabhatFateh al Sham (JFS) fighters in their last foothold at the frontier.

Some 7,000 Syrians, including 1,000 fighters, were to leave the Lebanese town of Arsal and the surrounding border area and head for Syria's northwestern Idlib province under the truce deal, Hezbollah-run media outlets said.

The ceasefire took effect last week, just days after the largely Shia Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Syrian regime forces launched an offensive to drive the armed Sunni outfit JFS (formerly the Nusra Front) and other militants from their last foothold along the Syria-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah's Al Manartelevision said that 113 buses had begun leaving Arsal town, headed for Fleita on the Syrian side.

At least 26 buses earlier left refugee camps in the nearby JroudArsal area and crossed to WadiHmeid further northeast in the direction of the Syrian frontier, it said, before heading onward to Idlib.

Safety issues in Arsal

Some residents of Arsal said that most refugees originally fled to Arsal when the Syrian regime, backed by Hezbollah, took control of their towns across the border during heavy fighting over three years ago.

They said they were going to Idlib with many refugees feeling no longer safe to stay in Arsal camps after Hezbollah extended greater influence in the area.

The UN refugee body said in a statement that it was not a party to the agreement and stressed that the "return of refugees should be made free from undue pressure."