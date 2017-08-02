CULTURE
Author JK Rowling apologises over Trump tweets
Rowling branded Trump a "monster of narcissism" after footage of a July 24 news conference on healthcare showed the president seemingly ignoring a three year old's hand, but shaking other people's as he left the event.
Author JK Rowling has long been a public critic of US President Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised to the family of a wheelchair-bound boy for tweets in which she accused US President Donald Trump of ignoring his proffered hand at a media event.

Rowling described the act as "horrible" after footage of a July 24 news conference on healthcare showed the president seemingly ignoring the three year old's hand, but shaking other people's as he left the event.

Footage of Trump's entrance to the event, however, showed the president stop to greet the boy and have a brief exchange before he began speaking.

Saying she had discovered that what she had seen was not an accurate representation of the encounter, Rowling tweeted an apology directed at the boy and his family, and made no mention of Trump.

Rowling, who has over 11 million Twitter followers, is frequently critical of Trump and his administration on her social media feed.

In the three days that elapsed between her original tweets on July 28 and her apology, Rowling had been the subject of online criticism, much of it from Trump supporters, for her comments on the incident.

