Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised to the family of a wheelchair-bound boy for tweets in which she accused US President Donald Trump of ignoring his proffered hand at a media event.

Rowling described the act as "horrible" after footage of a July 24 news conference on healthcare showed the president seemingly ignoring the three year old's hand, but shaking other people's as he left the event.

Footage of Trump's entrance to the event, however, showed the president stop to greet the boy and have a brief exchange before he began speaking.