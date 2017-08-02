Daesh attacked Syrian regime forces and their allies in the countryside east of Homs and Hama on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Heavy fighting raged around the mountainous Jabal al Shomariya area in Homs province, where the regime was carrying out air strikes, the British-based monitoring group said.

Pro-regime media outlets quoted a military source saying warplanes had hit targets in the eastern Hama countryside, which borders Jabal al Shomariya to the north.

Daesh has been losing ground to government forces further east, close to its stronghold of Deir Al Zor province and Al Sukhna, the last town it holds in Homs province.

Several sides in Syria's crowded battlefield are fighting Daesh, including regime forces backed by Russia and Iran, and US-backed, SDF around its Raqqa stronghold.

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD. The PYD is the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria. Ankara considers the PYD to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

Russian losses in Syria

Ten Russian servicemen have been killed fighting in Syria so far this year, according to statements from the Defence Ministry.