Qatar has concluded a $5.91 billion (€5 billion) deal with Italy for seven navy vessels, the Qatari foreign minister said on Wednesday, in the midst of a nearly two-month diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman al Thani made the announcement at a news conference with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Doha after talks about efforts to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states.

"I am pleased to announce the conclusion of a deal between the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces to buy seven naval units from Italy in the context of the joint military cooperation between the two countries," Sheikh Mohammed said.

In June last year, Italy's state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri said it had signed a $4.7 billion (€4 billion) agreement to build ships for Qatar.