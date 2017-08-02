WORLD
Bodies of foreign Daesh militants pile up in Libya's morgues
Dead Daesh fighters remain unclaimed as the countries that they belong to are reluctant to take them back, Libyan officials say.
Libyan authorities say they are negotiating with other governments to decide what to do with the bodies. August 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2017

Around seven months after Libyan forces defeated Daesh in the coastal city of Sirte, hundreds of bodies of foreign militants remain stored in freezers as authorities negotiate with other governments to decide what to do with them. 

Bodies of non-Libyan fighters – who have been killed fighting for Daesh – remain piled up inside morgues. The countries that they came from are reluctant to take them back.

It's a dangerous business monitoring the dead in Libya, said an official who didn't want to be identified. 

"The team removed hundreds of bodies during the 'Bonyan al-Marsoos' operation," the official said. "This is the main operation which allows us to preserve the bodies, document and photograph it and collect DNA samples." 

TRT World'sNick Davies-Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
