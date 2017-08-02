A Thai court on Wednesday dismissed a case against former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, a brother-in-law of deposed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a rare victory for the pro-Thaksin, anti-junta movement.

Somchai, along with then-deputy prime minister Chavalit Yongchaiyuth, was accused of abuse of power over a deadly crackdown on demonstrators in 2008.

Two people died and hundreds were wounded when police used tear gas to clear anti-government "yellow shirt" protesters who had parliament in Bangkok.

"Even though there were people who were injured and killed, in that event it was difficult for police to know that the tear gas would cause injuries and death in that manner," the court said in a statement released after the verdict.

His opponents accused Somchai of being Thaksin's puppet.

Thaksin, who lives abroad to avoid a jail sentence handed down for graft in 2008, was ousted in a 2006 coup but remains a major influence over Thai politics.

The Shinawatra family and their political allies are at the heart of a political conflict that has divided Thailand for more than a decade.