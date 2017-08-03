CULTURE
2 MIN READ
HBO Game of Thrones hack prompts forensic review
Hackers allegedly stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked a script online for an upcoming episode of the popular television series Game of Thrones.
HBO Chairman Richard Plepler told employees in an email on Monday that the hackers had stolen proprietary information, including some programming. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

HBO's chief said on Wednesday that the company is conducting a forensic review of its computer systems to better understand the scope of a cyber attack that surfaced over the weekend.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network's popular series Game of Thrones, along with yet-to-be-broadcast episodes of the series Ballers and Room 104.

The hack comes at a sensitive time for HBO, as its parent Time Warner Inc is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T; Inc in an $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

An HBO spokesman declined to discuss details of the hack.

RECOMMENDED

Chairman Richard Plepler told employees in an email on Monday that the hackers had stolen proprietary information, including some programming.

In his note on Wednesday, he said that some employees had expressed concern about the email system.

"At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing," he said.

Plepler's note said that HBO would hire an outside firm to provide credit monitoring for employees, but did not explain why.

SOURCE:Reuters
