US President Donald Trump is seeking to reduce the number of legal migrants in the country, throwing his support behind an an immigration reform bill developed by Republican senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia.

"This competitive application process will favour applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy," Trump said.

The new bill, known as the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act, could cut legal immigration by 50 percent over 10 years by reducing the kinds of relatives immigrants can bring into the country.

The bill faces opposition, including among Republicans

The move came after a crackdown on illegal immigration in the US promised by Trump during his campaign.

He signed two executive orders soon after taking office to increase border security and interior enforcement, reducing the number of unauthorised border crossings from Mexico.

Trump and the Republican lawmakers blasted the current immigration system as out of date, arguing it hurts American workers by driving down wages.

Under the new bill, the US would prioritise high-skilled immigrants by setting up a merits-based system similar to those used by Canada and Australia.

The Senators said they worked closely with the White House on this latest version of their bill.

"This is probably our third or fourth visit to the Oval Office to work with President Trump," Cotton told reporters.

But the legislation faces an uphill climb to get through Congress where some senior Republicans back comprehensive immigration reform, not a tough crackdown.

Bill could hit key economic sectors

Slashing legal immigration as long been pushed by low-immigration advocacy groups in Washington such as NumbersUSA and the ideas have been backed by Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, who is now facing public criticism from Trump.

NumbersUSA President Roy Beck hailed the bill and said that it "will do more than any other action to fulfil President Trump's promises as a candidate."

Cotton and Perdue said their bill does not affect temporary visas for workers in certain tech sectors and seasonal jobs that are popular with many businesses.