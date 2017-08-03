Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro postponed by 24 hours the launch of a powerful new assembly, in the face of opposition protests and blistering claims of fraud.

Attorney General Luisa Ortega, one of Maduro's biggest rivals, said she has opened an investigation into "scandalous" electoral fraud after the British technology firm contracted to handle the vote said Maduro had exaggerated the turnout.

Maduro denied the accusations of trampling on democracy in Venezuela with Sunday's controversial election for an all-powerful but unpopular Constituent Assembly, dismissing them as a "reaction by the international enemy." The new 545-member body – whose members include Maduro's wife and son – will have sweeping powers to dissolve the opposition-majority congress, pass laws and write a new constitution.

Delayed launch

The Constituent Assembly was originally due to start work on Thursday, but Maduro postponed the launch to Friday in the face of opposition plans for massive protests.

"It has been proposed that the installation of the National Constituent Assembly, instead of being held tomorrow, be organised in peace and calm, with all necessary protocol, on Friday at 11 am (1500 GMT)," he said.

He said the reason for the delay was that 35 newly-elected members had not yet been officially declared by electoral authorities.

Venezuela has been rocked by four months of clashes at anti-Maduro protests that have left more than 125 people dead. Soon after the weekend vote for the Constituent Assembly, two prominent opposition leaders were hustled off to jail in the middle of the night by armed members of the Venezuelan intelligence services.

Vote-tampering

The firm, Smartmatic, said in a London news conference that the official figures from the election were "tampered with" to make turn out appear greater than it was.

Ortega said the firm's assessment was just "one more element of the fraudulent, illegal and unconstitutional process" initiated by the socialist ruler.

"We are facing an unprecedented, serious incident that represents a crime," Ortega told CNN.

The electoral authority itself – criticised as a Maduro mouthpiece – denied the vote-tampering allegation as "an irresponsible contention based on estimates with no grounding in the data."

Despite months of violent protests and international condemnation, Maduro insists the new assembly is the solution to a drawn-out economic and political crisis gripping Venezuela.

Countries around the world have condemned the assembly as a bid to indefinitely extend Maduro's rule. He is widely criticised for an economic crisis marked by triple-digit inflation and chronic shortages of food and medicine.

Sunday's vote brought the crisis to a boiling point, drawing international condemnation.