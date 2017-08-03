It's been three years since the Sinjar Massacre in Iraq in which Daesh rounded up thousands of Yazidi men and beheaded or shot many of them.

What happened around Mount Sinjar and in Tal Afar destroyed countless Yazidi families. The women were raped — some sold as slaves and others kept by Daesh fighters for sex. As families tried to escape, many people died of starvation and thirst.

Years later, without water and electricity, the unending harsh conditions at the squalid camps in Iraq have prompted hundreds of Yazidis to consider returning to the place they used to call home.

"We're going back to Sinjar. It's not good there either, but we have nothing here. No electricity or water," said KhaledHassan, a displaced Yazidi.