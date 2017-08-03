Venezuela's political unrest has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

While politics and the economy are at the heart of the current upheaval in the streets or in the halls of legislation, it is the ordinary people who are suffering, especially those who are sick.

Speaking to TRT World, a doctor working in Caracas described the collapse of the health care system, saying children are dying from the lack of basic medical supplies.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

Doctors, nurses, and activists in medical clothing, carrying signs and flags, made their way through the streets of Caracas in February.