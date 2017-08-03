Turkey and China on Thursday have repeatedly vowed to step up cooperation on security and counter-terrorism during Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to China ahead of his trip to the Philippines.

Cavusoglu's visit follows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trip in May, where he met President Xi Jinping and attended a meeting on China's One Belt, One Road project, aiming to stimulate global trade and growth through a campaign of infrastructure development.

"We take China's security as our security," Cavusoglu said during a joint news briefing with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

"We absolutely will not allow in Turkey any activities targeting or opposing China. Additionally, we will take measures to eliminate any media reports targeting China," he added, but did not give details.

Wang said "deepening our collaboration on anti-terror and security is the most central part" of the two countries' relationship.

Cavusoglu added that Turkey "fully appreciated all the actions China has taken" in combating Daesh as well as reaching a political settlement in the Syrian War.