A ban on travel by US passport holders to North Korea will take effect on September 1 and Americans in the country should leave before that date, the US Department of State said on Wednesday.

Journalists and humanitarian workers may apply for exceptions to the ban, the department said in a public notice.

The US government last month said it would bar Americans from travelling to North Korea due to the risk of "long-term detention" there.

"Persons currently in North Korea on a US passport should depart North Korea before the travel restriction enters into effect on Friday, September 1, 2017," the department said in a statement.

The ban comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, which has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States.

US citizen Otto Warmbier's death

North Korea will become the only country to which Americans are banned from travelling.

American student Otto Warmbier, sentenced last year to 15 years' hard labour in North Korea, returned to the United States in a coma on June 13 after being released on humanitarian grounds and died June 19. The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear, including why he fell into a coma.