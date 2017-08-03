WORLD
1 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb kills at least 5 in Yemen
The bombing took place in the Redhoom district of Shabwa province near a security checkpoint in an area where security officials say Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is active.
Suicide car bomb kills at least 5 in Yemen
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula regularly carries out attacks at military checkpoints in southern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

Two suicide bombers detonated a car bomb, killing at least five soldiers and injuring several others in southern Yemen on Wednesday, residents and a local security official said.

The bombing took place in the Redhoom district of Shabwa province near a security checkpoint.

Security officials said the attackers died during the assault.

RECOMMENDED

It is suspected that the attackers were affiliated with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)

Shabwa is one of several provinces in Yemen in which AQAP is active.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches