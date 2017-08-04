Iraqi troops have found a mass grave in the western city of Ramadi containing the bodies of 40 men believed to have been executed by Daesh, officials said on Friday.

It is the latest of dozens of such grisly finds made by Iraqi forces since they drove the extremists out of the swathes of northern and western Iraq that they had occupied in 2014.

Ammar Nuri al Dulaimi, an official from a Martyrs Committee for Anbar province, said the bodies had bullet wounds to the head, suggesting they were executed by Daesh.