The city of Qamishli in the northeast of Syria has a distinct demographic makeup from the rest of Syria; it contains a high presence of Syriac and Kurds, unlike the rest of Syria which contains an Arab majority.

With the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, new political and military movements started appearing on the Syrian scene – allied with, or against the Syrian regime – with the aim of protecting areas neglected by the state.

Qamishli is one such city the Syrian regime withdrew from and remained stationed only in the "security centres" – typically Syrian regime intelligence branches – which led to the increased the rate of theft, murder, and kidnapping.

The security situation inspired young Christian men to form armed groups to protect Christian neighbourhoods, which later started calling itself "Sootoro" in March 2013. The word is Syriac and means "security" or "protection". The group possesses light weapons and special vehicles collected from its associates (other militias).

In terms of structure, Sootoro is a single body but includes several political components like the Syriac Union Party or the so-called Duronoye, the Assyrian Democratic Organization, the Syrian Mother's Youth Caucus, and Christian Civil Society.

The Sootoro started by taking over some houses in Christian areas to construct check-points, and keep overnight watch over area.

Young people started wearing well-known military clothing with Christian slogans and nationalistic slogans, the most prominent being the cross – gone were the political symbols of the Syrian revolution or the Syrian regime.

But when a security delegation from the Syrian regime visited, the flag of the regime was raised and the image of the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad was hung at the headquarters of the Sootoro. This triggered a split between loyalists and opponents of the regime where the pro-Assad faction became subordinate to Syrian security forces, and the faction in opposition to Assad allied with the PYD in Syria.

Shortly after the split, both factions started to attract military and financial support from its supporters. The Assad-allied faction began to deal openly with Syrian security and the other faction affiliated itself with the Kurdish Protection Forces (PYD), and led a process of rapprochement with the Syrian Union Party.

They continued to raise the Syriac flag and Christian slogans without raising the Kurdish flag. They also spread more towards the Christian villages in the Qamishli countryside, such as Qahtaniya, which was essentially controlled by PYD without any presence of the Syrian regime.