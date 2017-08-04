Warring sides exchanged rocket and gunfire north of the Syrian city of Homs overnight, hours after a Russia-backed truce took effect, a war monitor said on Friday, while heavy rocket fire also marred a similar deal east of the capital Damascus.

Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, said on Thursday its defence ministry and Syria's opposition had agreed to set up a "de-escalation" zone in the rebel-held countryside north of government-held Homs.

After an initial few hours of calm, the rebels and government forces and their allies began to target each other's territory. The monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said it had so far not received reports of any deaths.

The Russia-backed truce was similar to a de-escalation deal worked out in July for the besieged Eastern Ghouta rebel enclave east of Damascus.

Despite the deal and some reduction in violence, air strikes, rockets and exchanges of fire have continued to hit Eastern Ghouta.

The Observatory said since the Eastern Ghouta truce was declared on July 22 it had recorded at least 25 civilian deaths, including seven children, and dozens of injuries. Russia said it had deployed its military police in Eastern Ghouta in July to try to enforce the de-escalation zone.

Eastern Ghouta, the only major rebel-held area near the capital, has been blockaded by Syrian government forces since 2013. It has shrunk considerably in size over the past year as the Russia-backed Syrian regime army has taken control of other rebel-held areas around Damascus.

The SOHR said on Friday around 70 rockets had fallen in 24 hours on Eastern Ghouta in the heaviest bombing since the de-escalation zone was declared.

Several attempts at a lasting ceasefire in western Syria, where rebels have lost ground to government forces and their allies, have collapsed with both sides blaming the other for outbreaks of violence.

Blast targets Fateh al Sham office in Syria

Syrian opposition activists and state media say an explosion has targeted an office of an Al Qaeda affiliate in northern Syria, inflicting casualties.

Syrian regime television did not provide further details in its report. The SOHR says the explosion occurred near the office belonging to the Al Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al Sham on Friday.

The SOHR says two of the group's fighters were killed and several others were wounded.

The Ibaa news agency, which is linked to Al Qaeda, says the blast in the village of Urum al Kubra, west of the northern city of Aleppo, left "several martyrs" and wounded people.

The explosion comes amid rising tension in northern Syria between various factions.

Daesh suicide attack in Raqqa

A Daesh suicide car bomb has killed and wounded dozens of US-backed SDF fighters in Raqqa.

The car bomb targeted a gathering of SDF fighters southwest of the city and destroyed a number of their vehicles. No deaths were reported.

At least eight civilians, one woman and seven children, have been killed in air strikes by the US led coalition, according to SOHR

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD.