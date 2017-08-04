Israeli police confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two of its investigations.

The revelations came during a court hearing in which it was disclosed that prosecutors were negotiating with a former senior aide to Netanyahu, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The aide, Ari Harow, has agreed to give evidence against him about two cases relating to gifts allegedly given to Netanyahu and his family by business figures and discussions he had with a newspaper publisher.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former chief of staff Ari Harow has reached an agreement with the prosecution to turn state's witness in two corruption cases against Netanyahu," Haaretz newspaper reported on its website.

"Former chief of staff Ari Harow signed today a state's witness agreement," public radio said.

Information the attorney general provided allegedly indicated criminal connections between Harow, Netanyahu and people in the PM's circles, according to Haaretz.

There was no official comment on the reports and any leaked details of the case are banned from publication by court order.

Harow has been under investigation for more than two years on suspicion of bribery, breach of trust, conflict of interest and fraud, the media said.

Two investigations against Netanyahu

Haaretz said Harow, who served as Netanyahu's chief of staff before resigning amid allegations of impropriety in 2015, has already been giving investigators information on two of the ongoing investigations into the PM.