The Israeli army arrested a Hamas member of the Palestinian parliament at his home in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said on Friday.

Muhammed Abu Tir, 65, was arrested in a raid on his home near Ramallah, the group said, only two months after he was released from a previous 17-month sentence.

Abu Tir is from east Jerusalem which he represents on the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency described Abu Tir as one of the most senior Hamas operatives in the West Bank, noting that he spent more than 33 years in Israeli prisons for "military and administrative terror activity".